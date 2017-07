Andy Garcia Is 'Fantasy Island' Star Ricardo Montalbán In 'My Dinner With Hervé'

We've seen a shot of Peter Dinklage as Herve Villechaize 's iconic character Tattoo, in Sacha Gervasi's HBO film,. That image also included Jamie Dornan as the journalist interviewing Hervé in his final days. But what we didn't know about the long-developing film was who would play Herve'sco-star, Ricardo Montalbán , but now it's been revealed that Andy Garcia has won the role.Some may recognize Montalbán better as the ultimatevillain, Khan, in, before Benedict Cumberbatch came along and made you forget about him. Just kidding,didn't make us forget anything except that it exists. Anyway, it's hard to tell just how big of a role Garcia will have since the film isn't really about Fantasy Island. It's based on an interview Gervasi had with Hervé in 1993 just days before the actor committed suicide.Garcia will be seen next in the Roland Emmerich-produced disaster flick,, as the President of the United States. Now there's a fantasy island for ya. [ Deadline