Al Pacino's A Dead Ringer For Joe Paterno In HBO's Biopic

Well, they got the look down pat. HBO has revealed our first look at Al Pacino as disgraced Penn State football coach Joe Paterno, and the resemblance is shocking. Whatever else goes on with the film at least that much is spot on.The latest collaboration between Levinson and Pacino () centers on the Jerry Sandusky child sex abuse scandal that rocked the university and destroyed Paterno's legacy. Paterno was one of the greatest college football coaches in history, but shortly after breaking the record for wins he was fired after Sandusky, one of his longest-serving assistants, sexually abused young boys on campus. Paterno was found to have been covering up for Sandusky, who was ultimately convicted in 2012. Paterno had died earlier the same year.The untilted film, which previously went by Happy Valley, is in production now and co-stars Anne Parisse, Riley Keough, Greg Grunberg, and Kathy Baker.