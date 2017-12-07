7/12/2017
Akiva Goldsman To Bring Tom Clancy's 'Rainbow Six' To The Big Screen
The always-busy Akiva Goldsman helped Paramount put together their Transformers writers room, which I'm holding responsible for that Bumblebee movie we'll be inflicted with. Now Goldsman is taking his talents to the studio fully in hopes of developing even more franchises, including one based on Tom Clancy's hit novel/video game series, Rainbow Six.
Part of Goldsman's two-year first-look deal with Paramount includes Rainbow Six, which will be written by Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec (the Beverly Hills Cop reboot), based on Clancy's 1999 novel. It centers on John Clark, a mercenary and ex-Navy Seal leading a team of international task force to fight terrorism. Ryan Reynolds has been floated as a potential star. The Clark character has appeared in other Clancy moves, played by Willem Dafoe in Clear and Present Danger, then by Liev Schreiber in The Sum of All Fears.
It's unclear if Goldsman will direct the film or simply have a hand in producing. He's currently attached to direct a big screen version of Rob Liefeld's comic, Avengelyne. [Deadline]