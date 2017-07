A 'Deep Blue Sea' Sequel Is Real And Filming Right Now For SyFy

holds a special place in my heart. Sorta. It still stands as one of the worst Christmas gifts my Dad ever gave me, assuming for some reason that because I love movies I'll love pretty much any movie I receive. It's a bad film, but Renny Harlin's campy shark flick has won its share of fans since it debuted in 1999. And with shark movies back in a big way thanks to, and SyFy's, perhaps it was inevitable thatwould swim back to the surface.According to Moviehole , a sequel tois shooting in Cape Town right now, and of course it will air on SyFy. Maybe they can tie-in this aquatic universe with the Sharknado movies? The film will star Michael Beach, a veteran actor best known for roles in, and next year's. Darin Scott, a producer on the classic horrorand director of, will be behind the camera.Here's the supposed plot: Dr Klaus Van Etten is experimenting on bull sharks, much to the chagrin of Misty and her team of marine experts. The sharks get out, of course, and all hell breaks loose.This is pretty much par for the course for SyFy. They love bringing back sequels for long thought-dead franchises, and of course they love sharks just as much as The Discovery Channel at this point. Astraight-to-DVD sequel was supposed to have happened years ago with Jack Perez directing, but it never left the docks. Lucky us, eh? But if there was ever a perfect time for a sequel with a new wave of genetically-enhanced sharks it would be now.