7/03/2017
A 'Deep Blue Sea' Sequel Is Real And Filming Right Now For SyFy
Deep Blue Sea holds a special place in my heart. Sorta. It still stands as one of the worst Christmas gifts my Dad ever gave me, assuming for some reason that because I love movies I'll love pretty much any movie I receive. It's a bad film, but Renny Harlin's campy shark flick has won its share of fans since it debuted in 1999. And with shark movies back in a big way thanks to The Shallows, 47 Meters Down, and SyFy's Sharknado, perhaps it was inevitable that Deep Blue Sea would swim back to the surface.
According to Moviehole, a sequel to Deep Blue Sea is shooting in Cape Town right now, and of course it will air on SyFy. Maybe they can tie-in this aquatic universe with the Sharknado movies? The film will star Michael Beach, a veteran actor best known for roles in Bad Company, The 100, Pitch, and next year's Aquaman. Darin Scott, a producer on the classic horror Tales from the Hood and director of House Party 5, will be behind the camera.
Here's the supposed plot: Dr Klaus Van Etten is experimenting on bull sharks, much to the chagrin of Misty and her team of marine experts. The sharks get out, of course, and all hell breaks loose.
This is pretty much par for the course for SyFy. They love bringing back sequels for long thought-dead franchises, and of course they love sharks just as much as The Discovery Channel at this point. A Deep Blue Sea straight-to-DVD sequel was supposed to have happened years ago with Jack Perez directing, but it never left the docks. Lucky us, eh? But if there was ever a perfect time for a sequel with a new wave of genetically-enhanced sharks it would be now.