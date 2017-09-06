6/09/2017
Zhang Ziyi Will Go Crouching Tiger In 'Godzilla: King Of The Monsters'
If there's something that can make the Godzilla sequel even better it would be if Zhang Ziyi flew through the air and spin-kicked the giant reptile right in the face. The Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon star may get her shot as she's joined the cast of Godzilla: King of the Monsters, part of Legendary and Warner Bros.' shared monster-verse alongside King Kong.
Ziyi, who also gracefully kicked a lot of ass in The Grandmaster, has signed on for what's being described as a major franchise role, meaning she could possibly move on to the Godzilla vs. Kong crossover in 2020. Details on her role are few, but it seems she'll be playing a major figure within Monarch, the secret organization seen in 2014's Godzilla and again in Kong: Skull Island. Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, Millie Bobby Brown, Bradley Whitford, Sally Hawkins, Charles Dance, Ken Watanabe, Aisha Hinds and O’Shea Jackson Jr. star in the monster sequel.
Godzilla: King of the Monsters opens March 22nd 2019 with Michael Dougherty directing.