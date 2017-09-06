Zhang Ziyi Will Go Crouching Tiger In 'Godzilla: King Of The Monsters'

If there's something that can make thesequel even better it would be if Zhang Ziyi flew through the air and spin-kicked the giant reptile right in the face. Thestar may get her shot as she's joined the cast of, part of Legendary and Warner Bros.' shared monster-verse alongside King Kong.Ziyi, who also gracefully kicked a lot of ass in, has signed on for what's being described as a major franchise role, meaning she could possibly move on to thecrossover in 2020. Details on her role are few, but it seems she'll be playing a major figure within Monarch, the secret organization seen in 2014'sand again in. Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, Millie Bobby Brown, Bradley Whitford, Sally Hawkins, Charles Dance, Ken Watanabe, Aisha Hinds and O’Shea Jackson Jr. star in the monster sequel.opens March 22nd 2019 with Michael Dougherty directing.