6/27/2017
WWE Superstar Sheamus To Star In Josh Duhamel's Directorial Debut, 'The Buddy Games'
If you tuned in to Monday Night Raw last night, before the whole thing was stolen/ruined by Lavar Ball's embarrassing antics, you might have heard actor Josh Duhamel on commentary. He wasn't just there to hype up Transformers: The Last Knight for being the #1 movie in the country (Especially since it underwhelmed.), although he was praised for it by lead commentator Michael Cole. Duhamel was really there to announce his directorial debut, The Buddy Games, which will feature WWE superstar Sheamus.
Oh, Nick Swardson's in it, too, unfortunately, and hopefully Sheamus can deliver a vicious Brogue Kick to him at some point.. Anyway, The Buddy Games centers on a group of thirtysomething friends who reunite to play The Buddy Games, a series of intense physical and mental challenges, healing old wounds, mending friends, and so forth. Duhamel, who will star and co-wrote the script, said he got the idea from something he does with his own friends. This is the second major role for the Irish-born Sheamus, who recently played Rocksteady in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows.
This will be a WWE Studios production, so who knows what kind of distribution it will get. Probably a very limited theatrical run at roughly the same time as a home release.