Winter Is Here In 'Game Of Thrones' Season 7 Trailer And Posters

It's officially the first day of summer, and around the country you can feel it. In some parts of Arizona it's 113 degrees outside. And HBO has decided now is the perfect time to cool things down a little bit by reminding you that "Winter is Here."A new trailer for the seventhseason is here, and honestly I don't know why they bother. Everybody who is going to watch the show already has the premiere date set in their mind, and hopefully nobody will be foolish enough to try and jump into the series right now. As usual, the footage doesn't reveal much except that all-out war is on the horizon and every faction vying for the Iron Throne will be affected. Get ready.returns to HBO on July 16th.