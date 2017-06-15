Winnie The Pooh Comes To Life In First Trailer For 'Goodbye Christopher Robin'

In 2004 Johnny Depp had one of his most respected performances asauthor J.M. Barrie in, earning himself a Best Actor nomination. Just a couple of years ago, Disney'srevealed the bittersweet inspiration for P.L. Travers'. There remains a fascination by audiences to learn the true story behind some of their favorite childhood literary characters, and now with the first trailer forwe'll learn what drove A.A. Milne to create Winnie the Pooh and the Hundred Acre Wood.Domhnall Gleeson stars as Milne, who based Winnie the Pooh, Piglet, Eeyore, and of course Christopher Robin, on his young son and his favorite toys. Milne's private life has always been kept a little bit under wraps, but the film will explore the relationship he had with his son, and also his wife, played by Margot Robbie. The success of Winnie the Pooh had a profound impact on him and his family, and not always for the better.and's Simon Curtis directs, with Kelly MacDonald, Phoebe Waller-Bridge (of the Han Solo spinoff movie), Wil Tilston and Alex Lawther co-starring.opens November 10th.