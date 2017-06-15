6/15/2017
Win Passes To A Special Screening And Q&A For 'The Journey'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a special free screening and Q&A for The Journey, starring Timothy Spall (Mr. Turner) and Colm Meaney (Star Trek: The Next Generation). The screening will be followed by a Q&A with director Nick Hamm.
SYNOPSIS: The Journey is the gripping account of how two men from opposite sides of the political spectrum came together to change the course of history. In 2006, amidst the ongoing, decades-long conflict in Northern Ireland, representatives from the two warring factions meet for negotiations. In one corner is Ian Paisley (Timothy Spall), the deeply conservative British loyalist; in the other is Martin McGuinness (Colm Meaney), a former Irish Republican Army leader who has devoted his life to the cause of Irish reunification. Opposites in every way, the two men at first seem to have little chance of ever finding common ground. But over the course of an impromptu, detour-filled car ride through the Scottish countryside, each begins to see the other less as an enemy, and more as an individual—a breakthrough that promises to at last bring peace to the troubled region. Driven by two virtuoso central performances, The Journey is a more-relevant-than-ever reminder of how simple humanity can overcome political division. John Hurt costars.
The screening takes place on Tuesday, June 20th at the United States Institute of Peace. Exact location details are below. It will be preceded by a special reception at 6:30pm with the screening beginning at 7:30pm. The first 15 readers to email ifcfilmsdc@gmail.com with their full name and 'PDC' will win. Good luck and enjoy the show!
The Journey opens on July 7th.
SCREENING DETAILS:
Tuesday, June 20th
Reception: 6:30PM
Screening: 7:30PM
United States Institute of Peace
2301 Constitution Ave NW
Washington, DC 20037