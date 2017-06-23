6/23/2017
Win Passes To A Free DC Screening Of 'The House'
If you can't beat the house, be The House. We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free advance screening of The House, starring Will Ferrell and Amy Poehler.
SYNOPSIS: After Scott (Will Ferrell) and Kate (Amy Poehler) Johansen lose their daughter Alex’s college fund, they become desperate to earn it back so she can pursue her dream of attending a university. With the help of their neighbor Frank (Jason Mantzoukas), they decide to start an illegal casino in the basement of his house.
The screening takes place on Wednesday, June 28th at 7:00pm at Regal Gallery Place. If you'd like to attend, simply enter via the Rafflecopter contest form below. Winners will be selected on Sunday, June 25th and contacted by email. Good luck!
You can bet on The House beginning June 30th.
a Rafflecopter giveaway