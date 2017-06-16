6/16/2017
Win Passes To A Free Screening Of 'The Big Sick'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free advance screening of The Big Sick, starring Kumail Nanjiani, Zoe Kazan, Ray Romano, and Holly Hunter. The film chronicles the real-life courtship between Nanjiani and co-writer Emily V. Gordon.
SYNOPSIS: Based on the real-life courtship between Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon, THE BIG SICK tells the story of Pakistan-born aspiring comedian Kumail (Nanjiani), who connects with grad student Emily (Zoe Kazan) after one of his standup sets. However, what they thought would be just a one-night stand blossoms into the real thing, which complicates the life that is expected of Kumail by his traditional Muslim parents.
When Emily is beset with a mystery illness, it forces Kumail to navigate the medical crisis with her parents, Beth and Terry (Holly Hunter and Ray Romano) who he's never met, while dealing with the emotional tug-of-war between his family and his heart. THE BIG SICK is directed by Michael Showalter (HELLO MY NAME IS DORIS) and producer by Judd Apatow (TRAINWRECK, THIS IS 40) and Barry Mendel (TRAINWRECK, THE ROYAL TENENBAUMS).
The screening takes place on Monday, June 26th at 7:00pm at Landmark E Street Cinema. If you'd like to attend, simply enter through the Rafflecopter contest form below. Winners will be selected on Sunday, June 18th, and contacted by email. Good luck!
The Big Sick opens June 30th.
