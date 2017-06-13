6/13/2017
Win Passes To A Free DC Screening Of 'Transformers: The Last Knight'
We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free advance screening of Michael Bay's Transformers: The Last Knight! The fifth film is Bay's epic franchise marks the director's final time chronicling the war between Optimus Prime's Autobots and the evil Decepticons.
SYNOPSIS: The Last Knight shatters the core myths of the Transformers franchise, and redefines what it means to be a hero. Humans and Transformers are at war, Optimus Prime is gone. The key to saving our future lies buried in the secrets of the past, in the hidden history of Transformers on Earth. Saving our world falls upon the shoulders of an unlikely alliance: Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg); Bumblebee; an English Lord (Sir Anthony Hopkins); and an Oxford Professor (Laura Haddock).
There comes a moment in everyone’s life when we are called upon to make a difference. In Transformers: The Last Knight, the hunted will become heroes. Heroes will become villains. Only one world will survive: theirs, or ours.
The screening takes place on Monday, June 19th at AMC Georgetown at 7:30pm. If you'd like to attend, simply enter through the Rafflecopter contest form below. Winners will be selected on Friday, June 16th, and contacted by email. Good luck!
Transformers: The Last Knight opens June 21st.
a Rafflecopter giveaway