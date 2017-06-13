Win Passes To A Free DC Screening Of 'Transformers: The Last Knight'

We're happy to offer our DC readers the chance to attend a free advance screening of Michael Bay's! The fifth film is Bay's epic franchise marks the director's final time chronicling the war between Optimus Prime's Autobots and the evil Decepticons.SYNOPSIS:The screening takes place on Monday, June 19th at AMC Georgetown at 7:30pm. If you'd like to attend, simply enter through the Rafflecopter contest form below. Winners will be selected on Friday, June 16th, and contacted by email. Good luck!opens June 21st.