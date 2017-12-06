6/12/2017
'We're The Millers' Director To Get 'Cannonball Run' Remake Back On Track
The long-developing Cannonball Run remake had to pull in for another pit stop, but this time Warner Bros. was quick to get it back out on the track. Deadline reports We're the Millers director Rawson Marshall Thurber has jumped into the driver's seat, replacing Etan Cohen who was hired just last year.
The ensemble comedy is being described as a "relaunch" rather than a remake, meaning it theoretically could have ties to the star-studded 1981 film about contestants in an illegal cross-country race. Burt Reynolds, Roger Moore, Jackie Chan, Sammy Davis Jr., Farrah Fawcett, Dean Martin, and many more had roles in the film, which then led to a 1984 sequel, followed by a disastrous 1986 spinoff titled Speed Zone.
Thomas Lennon and Robert Ben Garant (Night at the Museum) will write the script, which presumably will call for a similarly robust celebrity ensemble.