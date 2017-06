Venom Isn't Yet Part Of The MCU, Despite Sony's Claims

Okay, so now we know why Marvel's Kevin Feige made that face when Amy Pascal claimed Tom Holland's Spider-Man and Tom Hardy's Venom exist in the same universe . Because clearly it isn't true. At least not yet. Speaking with Joblo , Feige clarified exactly where things stand and clears up some of the confusion....So clearly Marvel and Sony aren't quite on the same page here, but it'll likely get sorted out soon. And my guess is Feige isn't that cool with complicating things any further. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is incredibly simple to follow, and adding Spider-Man to it will be lucrative enough to make the complications worth it. Not sure the same can be said for other Spidey characters, Venom included.