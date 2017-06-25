6/25/2017
Venom Isn't Yet Part Of The MCU, Despite Sony's Claims
Okay, so now we know why Marvel's Kevin Feige made that face when Amy Pascal claimed Tom Holland's Spider-Man and Tom Hardy's Venom exist in the same universe. Because clearly it isn't true. At least not yet. Speaking with Joblo, Feige clarified exactly where things stand and clears up some of the confusion....
Right now, Spidey is in the MCU and it’s just Spidey. Civil War, Homecoming, we’ve already shot a lot of Tom Holland’s scenes in the upcoming Avengers films, and we’re just starting to solidify our plans for Homecoming 2 – we won’t call it that, whatever it is – which is exciting because it’ll be the first MCU movie after untitled Avengers in 2019. It’ll be the way Civil War informed everything in Homecoming, those movies will launch him off into a very new cinematic universe at that point. Those five movies are we’re focusing on.
So clearly Marvel and Sony aren't quite on the same page here, but it'll likely get sorted out soon. And my guess is Feige isn't that cool with complicating things any further. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is incredibly simple to follow, and adding Spider-Man to it will be lucrative enough to make the complications worth it. Not sure the same can be said for other Spidey characters, Venom included.