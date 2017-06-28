6/28/2017
Trailer For Sean Penn's Critically-Panned 'The Last Face', Which You Probably Forgot About
Hey, heard much about The Last Face? I bet you haven't. And that's despite being directed by Sean Penn and starring Charlize Theron, Javier Bardem, Jean Reno, Jared Harris, and Blue is the Warmest Color's Adele Exarchopoulos. If you recall, the film got massacred when it debuted at Cannes, and that was pretty much the last anybody heard about it. There's been not one bit of press for the film, and now today it's being unceremoniously dumped into theaters and DirecTV, with a trailer released at the same time. Ooof.
Why waste more time on this Liberia-set love story? Here's the synopsis:
Set against the devastating backdrop of war-torn Liberia, Miguel and Wren must find a way to keep their relationship alive in extraordinarily difficult conditions battling their mutual passion for the value of life matched by the intensity of their diametrically opposed opinions on how best to solve the conflict that surrounds them.
Maybe it's good? Chances are I'll never know, but if you check it out let us know your thoughts.