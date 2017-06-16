Trailer For Blumhouse's 'Happy Death Day' Puts Murder On A Timeloop

Theconceit will probably never cease to be popular, and over the last few years we've seen some fun twists on it with Edge of Tomorrow and Before I Fall. Now Blumhouse, still on a high after's success, give it a horror spin with Happy Death Day.Directed by and co-written byChristopher Landon, the film stars Jessica Rothe (she had a small role in) as a girl named Tree (???) who must relive the day of her murder again and again until she can uncover her killer. Simple enough, and I trust Blumhouse wouldn't have green lit it if there wasn't something unique about it. Interestingly, it was co-written by longtime X-Men writer Scott Lobdell.opens October 13th.