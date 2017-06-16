6/16/2017
Trailer For Blumhouse's 'Happy Death Day' Puts Murder On A Timeloop
The Groundhog Day conceit will probably never cease to be popular, and over the last few years we've seen some fun twists on it with Edge of Tomorrow and Before I Fall. Now Blumhouse, still on a high after Get Out's success, give it a horror spin with Happy Death Day.
Directed by and co-written by Paranormal Activity: The Marked Ones' Christopher Landon, the film stars Jessica Rothe (she had a small role in La La Land) as a girl named Tree (???) who must relive the day of her murder again and again until she can uncover her killer. Simple enough, and I trust Blumhouse wouldn't have green lit it if there wasn't something unique about it. Interestingly, it was co-written by longtime X-Men writer Scott Lobdell.
Happy Death Day opens October 13th.