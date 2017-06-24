6/24/2017
Tommy Lee Jones To Play Brad Pitt's Father In James Gray's 'Ad Astra'
Brad Pitt and James Gray have been trying to work together for some time, beginning when he was attached to The Lost City of Z (that ended up going to Charlie Hunnam), and then later for The Gray Man which never developed. But it's actually happening this time with Gray's sci-fi film, Ad Astra, and now Pitt has a co-star in Tommy Lee Jones.
Jones will play Pitt's father in the film about a slightly autistic space engineer who sets off on a one-way mission to Neptune to find out why his father's journey to find intelligent life there failed twenty years earlier. There's said to be a Heart of Darkness-type element to the story, which would be interesting to see Pitt try and portray.
All of this is coming together since Pitt and David Fincher's World War Z sequel still has some time before it's ready to roll. Gray will take advantage and begin shooting on Ad Astra this summer. [Deadline]