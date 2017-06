Tom Holland Confirms Marvel's Spider-Man Trilogy Plans

Tom Holland may have webbed his way into the hearts of Marvel fans with his debut in, but things don't really get going until this summer's. As part of the unprecedented deal struck between Marvel and Sony, we knew the Wallcrawler would be sticking around for a while; throughand, and through a Spider-Man sequel set for 2019. But it was up in the air what would happen after that, with Sony's Amy Pascal suggesting the character would return to them before a third solo movie.Holland has now confirmed to Allocine that he'll be sticking around in the MCU for the entirety of Spidey's arc, encompassing a full trilogy...If Marvel decides to stick with the current timeline, that could meanometime in 2021. After that, who knows? Maybe that's when Sony finally brings him into their developing Spider-Man cinematic universe? Y'know, the one that doesn't have Spider-Man in it? If so, it wouldn't be such a bad idea since audiences will be familiar with Holland and will want to follow him as the character. That's assuming this latest franchise doesn't go off the rails like the last one.For now, let's just hopelives up to expectations on July 7th.