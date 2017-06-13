6/13/2017
Tom Holland Confirms Marvel's Spider-Man Trilogy Plans
Tom Holland may have webbed his way into the hearts of Marvel fans with his debut in Captain America: Civil War, but things don't really get going until this summer's Spider-Man: Homecoming. As part of the unprecedented deal struck between Marvel and Sony, we knew the Wallcrawler would be sticking around for a while; through Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4, and through a Spider-Man sequel set for 2019. But it was up in the air what would happen after that, with Sony's Amy Pascal suggesting the character would return to them before a third solo movie.
Holland has now confirmed to Allocine that he'll be sticking around in the MCU for the entirety of Spidey's arc, encompassing a full trilogy...
"There is still a lot of room for Peter Parker and Spider-Man especially to grow in the next two movies. He’s definitely not the finished article by the end of Spider-Man: Homecoming and I really look forward to exploring the different ways he can grow up and go through puberty I guess. It’s going to be an exciting couple of movies… Yeah, there’ll be Spider-Man 2 and 3, it won’t be Homecoming 2 and 3...Yeah, well now you know, sorry Marvel. Whoops!”
If Marvel decides to stick with the current timeline, that could mean Spider-Man 3 sometime in 2021. After that, who knows? Maybe that's when Sony finally brings him into their developing Spider-Man cinematic universe? Y'know, the one that doesn't have Spider-Man in it? If so, it wouldn't be such a bad idea since audiences will be familiar with Holland and will want to follow him as the character. That's assuming this latest franchise doesn't go off the rails like the last one.
For now, let's just hope Spider-Man: Homecoming lives up to expectations on July 7th.