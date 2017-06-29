6/29/2017
The Marvel One-Shots May Be Coming Back
My Spider-Man: Homecoming review isn't up yet (Look for it this weekend), but I'll share one thing that caught my attention. The plot, which centers on how The Vulture uses stolen technology from the Chitauri attack in The Avengers to weaponize his criminal operation, is remarkably similar to Marvel's best One-Shot, Item 47. It was Marvel's third One-Shot, their series of short films connecting the MCU, and it followed a Bonnie & Clyde duo (Lizzy Caplan & Jesse Bradford) who use Chitauri weapons to pull heists.
So what the heck does that have to do with anything right now? Because Tom Holland just told Uproxx that the Marvel One-Shots may be making a comeback. There hasn't been one since All Hail the King, a followup of Iron Man 3.
Holland spilled the news while talking about his wish of doing a Spider-Man/Ant-Man short alongside Paul Rudd...
“I want to do a short. That’s what I want to do. I want to do a 20-minute short with me and Paul Rudd…,”
The interviewer made a comment about the One-Shots, and Holland said...
“I think they are planning on doing it again. I probably just spoiled a big spoiler. Kevin Feige’s probably going to be furious.”
Eh, I think Feige will survive. Part of the reason we haven't seen the One-Shots is that Marvel has turned those ideas into TV shows. Remember, Agent Carter began as a One-Shot. The Phil Coulson character's story was fleshed out in a series of shorts before he began starring in Agents of SHIELD. But there's still a lot that Marvel can do to make them useful, cohesive chapters of the MCU, probably as Youtube movies and Blu-Ray extras.