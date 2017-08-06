The Land Of The Dead Is Pretty Gorgeous In New Trailer For Pixar's 'Coco'

Pixar already hasset to race into theaters next week, but they actually have another film coming later this year.has been flying under the radar a little bit, but I think it has the potential to be one of their highest-grossing non-franchise movies, and the latest trailer gives some reasons why.Going in a different direction than we've seen from them previously, Pixar is telling a story steeped in Mexican culture, from the gorgeous visuals to the film's score. And yet their dedication to warm, heartfelt storytelling remains, following a young music-obsessed boy who is transported by a magical guitar to the Land of the Dead. There he encounters a trickster named Hector, and embarks on a journey to learn more about his family's past and why they have a generations-old ban on music. Gael Garcia Bernal, Anthony Gonzalez, Benjamin Bratt, Edward James Olmos, Cheech Marin, and Gabriel Iglesias are just a small part of the extensive, all-Latino voice cast.Directed by Lee Unkrich,opens November 22nd.