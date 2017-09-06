The First 'Black Panther' Poster Puts Chadwick Boseman On The Wakandan Throne

Hey, the highlight ofmight have been Spider-Man for a lot of people, but for others it was definitely the debut of Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther. And let's face it, the cast they've put together for his solo film has been off the chain. It's like Marvel is trying to win the diversity wars all by itself. There hasn't been this much excitement about a Marvel cast...well, ever, and we're about to see it in action later tonight when the teaser trailer premieres.But first, the debut of theposter, featuring King T'Challa sitting on the Wakandan throne. Wakanda is the most advanced civilization on the planet, having discovered the indestructible metal adamantium (which Wolverine is made of, but you won't hear that in this movie), and has remained unconquered for centuries. T'Challa will try to hold on to his crown from external forces, but most dangerously, forces from within.It's a very stately, regal image that implies there will be a lot of-style politics to go along with the superhero action, which sounds absolutely amazing.The film also stars Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, with Angela Bassett, with Forest Whitaker, and Andy Serkis. Directed by Ryan Coogler,opens February 16th 2018.