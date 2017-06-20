The Demon Doll Is Back In New Trailer For 'Annabelle: Creation'

While every studio is in search of a connected movie universe to call their own, the latest phenemona is how many have nothing to do with superheroes. Universal's Dark Universe, Warner Bros.' and Legendary's Monsterverse, and recently we've seen an expansion of James Wan'shorror universe with, and. And now we're seeing the fourth film in Wan's newly-created horrorverse teased on the latest poster and in the new trailer for Annabelle: Creation, which is a prequel of a prequel.Directed by David F. Sandberg () with Stephanie Sigman, Talitha Bateman, Lulu Wilson, Philippa Coulthard, and Anthony Lapaglia starring, the film reveals the haunting origin of the demonic doll that has showed up in, and of course,. The story focuses on a dollmaker and his wife, whose child died 20 years earlier, as they allow a nun and a group of orphans into their home, only for them to be terrorized by the doll.opens August 11th.