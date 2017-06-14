6/14/2017
'The Crooked Man' From 'The Conjuring 2' Has A Spinoff Now, Too
This is a pretty good time to be a demonic entity from any of James Wan's The Conjuring flicks. An entire demon-verse is being created around them, with the creepy doll Annabelle already having received one with a sequel on the way, followed by The Nun from The Conjuring 2. And now The Crooked Man from that same film is getting a spinoff, too.
Wan is putting together The Crooked Man, following the evil and slender creature so crooked he has his own nursery rhyme...
There was a crooked man, and he walked a crooked mile/He found a crooked sixpence upon a crooked stile/He bought a crooked cat, which caught a crooked mouse/And they all lived together in a little crooked house.
No word on a director or where the plot will go, but that will be left up to screenwriter Mike Van Waes to figure out. It looks like these spinoffs, which are as inexpensive and lucrative as the main franchise, are going to be sticking around a while, whether there's a Conjuring 3 or not.