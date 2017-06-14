'The Crooked Man' From 'The Conjuring 2' Has A Spinoff Now, Too

This is a pretty good time to be a demonic entity from any of James Wan'sflicks. An entire demon-verse is being created around them, with the creepy dollalready having received one with a sequel on the way, followed byfrom. And now The Crooked Man from that same film is getting a spinoff, too.Wan is putting together, following the evil and slender creature so crooked he has his own nursery rhyme...No word on a director or where the plot will go, but that will be left up to screenwriter Mike Van Waes to figure out. It looks like these spinoffs, which are as inexpensive and lucrative as the main franchise, are going to be sticking around a while, whether there's aor not.