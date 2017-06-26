'The Conjuring 3' Is Finally Joining The Conjuring Universe









James Wan isn't expected back behind the camera for the third movie, although writer David Leslie is returning to pen another tale from the case files of Ed & Lorraine Warren. Wan will likely slip into a producer role as he's wont to do, as he'll still be busy directing Aquaman well into next year. No word on Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson's statuses, but come on, would they really make these movies without them?





It's possible this movie will have a slightly different formula, too. Producer Peter Safran suggested other cases that don't include haunted houses may be used...





“Clearly we can’t do another haunted house movie, right?” “We can’t do another supernatural possession in a house, with a family in peril. Right? So, it’s got to be something different than that, I think...There are some [cases] that maybe aren’t as well known, but [the Warrens] spent a fair bit of time researching and were part of [them].”

Conjuring films and Annabelle have combined for nearly $900M, costing about $66M...combined. Easy to see why Warner Bros. and New Line would want to keep it going with numbers like that. [ The twofilms andhave combined for nearly $900M, costing about $66M...combined. Easy to see why Warner Bros. and New Line would want to keep it going with numbers like that. [ Deadline



