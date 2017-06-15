6/15/2017
The 'Bumblebee' Spinoff Will Take Place When The Transformers Were Most Awesome
The 1980s were pretty great if you were a kid. All of the best cartoons came out in the '80s, and you could spend hours after school, and then entire days on the weekends, watching those cartoons which were usually based on your favorite toys. It was also the golden era of the Transformers, both the show and the toy line. Yeah, I know Michael Bay's movies make a billion dollars every single time, but the Transformers were at their absolute best in the '80s. And now at least one of the big screen movies is going back to that time when they were great.
In the recent issue of Empire it was revealed the Bumblebee spinoff will be set in the '80s, and as expected will be geared towards kids. Shocker. Hopefully this means we'll get to see Bumblebee as an actual Volkswagon Bug and not whatever high-end car company paid Paramount a ton of money to have their vehicle turned into an Autobot.
The Bumblebee movie opens June 8th 2018 with Laika's Travis Knight directing and Hailee Steinfeld starring. [via TFW2005]