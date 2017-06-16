6/16/2017
'The Book Of Life' Sequel In The Works, First Poster Already Revealed
In 2014 when everyone else was loving The Lego Movie and How to Train Your Dragon 2, for me The Book of Life was the best animated movie of the year. Directed by Jorge R. Gutierrez, the deeply personal story centered on the Mexican Day of the Dead and followed a family legacy of music and bullfighting. The animation style was unlike anything we had seen, with vibrant, colorful figures made to look like wooden marionettes. It was a stunning film, and yes I have the complete Pop! Vinyl collection for it. Darn right I do.
The film made just under $100M overall so the last thing I expected was a sequel, but Variety now has the happy news that a followup is in the works, with a poster already released. Gutierrez will be back to direct The Book of Life 2, joining with ReelFX animation studio to make the film using stereoscopic 3D...
“The sequel grew from that and people asking what was gonna happen with the characters, what’s gonna happen to the gods? The sequel embraces all these things and, in a weird way, is a continuation of the story with everybody you love from the first movie. I am a big fan of romantic movies. I always want to find out what happens afterwards. That’s one question we will ask during the sequel.”
The original story followed Manolo (voiced by Diego Luna), a young man who is torn between fulfilling his family's bullfighting legacy, or his own personal love of music. He is best friends with Joaquin (Channing Tatum), the town hero; and the feisty Maria (Zoe Saldana), the love interest of both although she seeks to forge her own path. Manolo's journey takes him to three vivid worlds in the afterlife, where he connects with his family's past in order to best face the future.
In previous interviews Gutierrez has said the second movie could focus on Joaquin and the relationship with his father, but as of now we don't know if that's still the case. No word on if the main voice cast will return, either.