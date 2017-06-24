6/24/2017
The Bellas Go On Tour In The First Trailer For 'Pitch Perfect 3'
After dropping the poster on us yesterday and promising the first trailer today, they made us wait all day and into the night for it. But now the trailer for Pitch Perfect 3 has arrived, and the Bellas are going out by going on tour. The USO tour, to be exact.
Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Hailee Steinfeld, Brittany Snow, Anna Camp, and the rest of the gals are all back for a film that looks a little iffy, to be honest. And I think that has to do with Pitch Perfect 2 basically wrapping up the Bellas story as neatly as possible. Now, this one finds them all struggling to move on after college. "I'd do anything to sing with you again" says Snow's character, and apparently that goes for them all, because NONE of them appear to be doing anything with their lives. Good thing the USO is easy to break into, I guess?
Basically, the whole USO angle gives them a chance to sing together again, albeit they'll be going up against other performers on a much higher level, including one that has Ruby Rose in the group. It just looks like such a step backwards for the Bellas that none of their individual bits seem all that funny, but instead kind of depressing. Perhaps it'll play out better when seen in full context. And at least it looks like we'll be getting a lot of Elizabeth Banks and John Michael Higgins' insulting commentary.
Penned by Kay Cannon and directed by Trish Sie, Pitch Perfect 3 opens December 22nd.