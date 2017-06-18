Photos: The Awesome Geekdom Of Awesome Con 2017

Holy crap has it been five years already? We've been attending Awesome Con from day one and continue to think it's the best fan convention in all of DC, MD, and VA. But the amount it has grown in such a short time is truly remarkable. That's reflected in the number of amazing guests who attend, such as Stan Lee, Edgar Wright, and David Tennant this year, the sharp increase and diversity in the number of panels that are held (I attended one with a pair of WWE superstars), and of course the Cosplayers.
Once again the best Cosplayers around made their way to Awesome Con and between me, Khalil Johnson, and Zack Walsh we've got photos of just some of them. Personally, I hoped to see more X-23 out there, but maybe her costume is too simple?
Another awesome year, Awesome Con! Can't wait until 2018!
