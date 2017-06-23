6/23/2017
SPOILERS: 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' Cast Features Some Surprise Cameos
There are only a couple of weeks until Spider-Man: Homecoming hits theaters, and lately there has been a serious surge of information on the film. A big part of the reason has to do with Sony's Amy Pascal commenting that Marvel and Sony's collaboration was deeper than we thought, plus info on the sequels, but there's also just genuine excitement to see more of Tom Holland's version of Spidey.
Well now there's more reason to get excited because there a couple of cool cameos popping up in the film, along with the reveal of some characters we were unsure about. CBM got their hands on a full cast list, and it tells us that Gwyneth Paltrow will be back as Pepper Potts, her first MCU appearance since Iron Man 3. Also, Jennifer Connelly is back, as well, only she's not playing Betty Ross like she did in Hulk. She's playing someone named Karen/Suit Lady, which I hope is just a cover for someone important. I'm guessing that it is. And yep, Chris Evans will be there as Captain America.
We also have confirmation of two versions of the villain known as Shocker. Bokeem Woodbine plays the Herman Schultz version, while Logan Marshall-Green is the Jackson Brice one. Donald Glover is confirmed as Aaron Davis aka the Prowler, and Michael Mando is yet another villain, Mac Gargan aka the Scorpion. Wow. And one casting bit that I think is pretty cool has Tunde Adebimpe (Jump Tomorrow, Rachel Getting Married) as Professor Cobbwell, one of Peter Parker's earliest teachers in the comics.
Spider-Man: Homecoming opens July 7th!