SPOILER* Zendaya's Mystery 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' Character Finally Revealed









Over the weekend I read a report from the Moviepilot site that revealed Michelle's full name, taken from a junior novelization of the film. I sat on it waiting for further confirmation from a much better site, and now that's happened thanks to Nerdist and others. And apparently, Michelle's last name is Toomes. While that may not seem like much of a big deal, it actually is because The Vulture's full name is Adrian Toomes. So it seems that Michael Keaton's villainous character will be father to Zendaya's, which makes some degree of sense. We know that Vulture is a man who basically lost everything because of Tony Stark, and he turns to crime to find a way to help out his family. Gotta put food on the table and all that, right?





We'll see how this shakes out when Spider-Man: Homecoming opens July 7th.









What's the point of keeping secret a movie's key twist if you're just going to spoil it elsewhere, like in a toy or in a novelization? So stupid. Sony and Marvel have done just that with the identity of Zendaya Coleman's character in, a role that has been shrouded in mystery and speculation since the beginning. While the popular theory was that she was playing a version of Mary Jane Watson, Zendaya has always insisted she was "Just Michelle." Well, that's true, but there's more to it than that. *SPOILERS BEYOND THIS POINT*