6/19/2017
*SPOILER* Here's How The 'Jumanji' Sequel Plans To Honor Robin Williams
Because there can be no secrets in movies anymore, Jack Black has just come right out and spilled how the Jumanji sequel, titled Welcome to the Jungle, will tie-in with the original movie. We've always known all along that this would be a follow-up and not a reboot or remake, but how the films would be connected was, at least for a while, left a mystery. Not anymore thanks to Black's recent comments to THR...
“We’re exploring this jungle and trying to conquer the game; it’s life or death. But while we’re there, we find clues left behind by [Williams’ character Alan Parrish]. He built up a full-blown jungle house, similar to a Swiss Family Robinson situation. It’s like he’s there helping us without actually being there.”
That it would be a tribute to the late Robin Williams isn't surprising at all, we knew that fact, too. But did Jack have to reveal how we would see that put into effect? Not that I'm a huge Jumanji fan but it would have been nice for audiences to discover this homage on their own.
Story-wise it makes sense, though. Parrish was trapped in the board game for nearly three decades, learning how to survive in that jungle landscape. We only got to see it on the outside, but the sequel takes us into the world Parrish had to endure for so long...
“(In the original) you never got to see the inside world, but this one takes place primarily inside the jungle of Jumanji. That’s the coolest part of the film — we’re able to transport the audience to that secret and wondrous land, with the danger and the beauty.”
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle also stars Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillen, Kevin Hart, Nick Jonas, and Alex Wolff, opening on December 22nd.