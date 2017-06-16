6/16/2017
'Spider-Man: Homecoming' Eyes $100M Debut, Track Listing & Music Suite Revealed
You may recall that composer Michael Giacchino came aboard at the last possible moment to score Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, doing an excellent job on what must've been an intimidating assignment. He's been the man behind the music for a number of recent blockbusters, and this summer you'll get to hear him again as part of Spider-Man: Homecoming. Today, Sony Music has released the track list and the 'Homecoming Suite' to give you an early listen at the score Spidey will be swinging around too.
In other positive buzz, the film is tracking to open with a box office between $90M and $108M according to Deadline. That's right in the ballpark of Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Iron Man, and Guardians of the Galaxy, which all debuted around the mid-to-high 90s. That's not bad company at all. It would also fall between Sam Raimi's first Spider-Man movie, which debuted with $114M, and Marc Webb's The Amazing Spider-Man 2 at $91M.
Spider-Man: Homecoming opens July 7th. There maybe SPOILERS in the below track listing, so check it out at your own peril.
TRACKLIST:
1. Theme from Spider Man (Original Television Series)
2. The World is Changing
3. Academic Decommitment
4. High Tech Heist
5. On a Ned-To-Know Basis
6. Drag Racing / An Old Van Rundown
7. Webbed Surveillance
8. No Vault of His Own
9. Monumental Meltdown
10. The Baby Monitor Protocol
11. A Boatload of Trouble Part 1
12. A Boatload of Trouble Part 2
13. Ferry Dust Up
14. Stark Raving Mad
15. Pop Vulture
16. Bussed a Move
17. Lift Off
18. Fly-By-Night Operation
19. Vulture Clash
20. A Stark Contrast
21. No Frills Proto COOL!
22. Spider-Man: Homecoming Suite
The Queens Community Bank Jingle (Hidden Track)
The Real Reason Peter Quit the Band (Hidden Track)