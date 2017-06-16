'Spider-Man: Homecoming' Eyes $100M Debut, Track Listing & Music Suite Revealed

You may recall that composer Michael Giacchino came aboard at the last possible moment to score, doing an excellent job on what must've been an intimidating assignment. He's been the man behind the music for a number of recent blockbusters, and this summer you'll get to hear him again as part of. Today, Sony Music has released the track list and the 'Homecoming Suite' to give you an early listen at the score Spidey will be swinging around too.In other positive buzz, the film is tracking to open with a box office between $90M and $108M according to Deadline. That's right in the ballpark of, I, and, which all debuted around the mid-to-high 90s. That's not bad company at all. It would also fall between Sam Raimi's firstmovie, which debuted with $114M, and Marc Webb'sat $91M.Spider-Man: Homecoming opens July 7th. There maybe SPOILERS in the below track listing, so check it out at your own peril.