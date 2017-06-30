6/30/2017

'Spider-Man: Homecoming 2' Begins Moments After 'Avengers 4'

While there has been a ton of talk about Spider-Man: Homecoming and its relation to Sony's bunch of movies, the only relationship that really matters is how it fits within the MCU. And recently we learned that Spider-Man: Homecoming 2 would be the beginning of Marvel's next phase, the first movie after the deck-clearing Avengers 4. That's an important position to hold, and now we're finding out how closely the two movies will be connected.

According to Sony's Amy Pascal, the 'Homecoming' sequel takes place almost immediately after the conclusion of Avengers 4. She told Fandom...

“What I think we should focus on is this Spider-Man who started in Civil War and then has this movie [Homecoming], and then will be in the Avengers movie. And we are starting now the next one which will start a few minutes after Avengers 4 wraps as a story.”

Without spilling too much, Spider-Man: Homecoming begins mere moments after Spidey's debut battle in Captain America: Civil War, as Tony Stark drops Peter Parker back at home. 

That's an interesting spot, because we know Homecoming 2 will have Spider-Man teaming up with a different Avenger other than Iron Man. Could the film start with him grieving over the death of Tony Stark? That's certainly a possibility. Maybe another hero will pick up the Iron Man mantle and continue on as Spidey's mentor? There may be a few Avengers who bite it in the battle against Thanos, and Iron Man is at the top of the list.

Spider-Man: Homecoming opens July 7th.

 