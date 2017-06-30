'Spider-Man: Homecoming 2' Begins Moments After 'Avengers 4'









According to Sony's Amy Pascal, the 'Homecoming' sequel takes place almost immediately after the conclusion of Avengers 4.





“What I think we should focus on is this Spider-Man who started in Civil War and then has this movie [Homecoming], and then will be in the Avengers movie. And we are starting now the next one which will start a few minutes after Avengers 4 wraps as a story.”





Without spilling too much, Spider-Man: Homecoming begins mere moments after Spidey's debut battle in Captain America: Civil War, as Tony Stark drops Peter Parker back at home.





That's an interesting spot, because we know Homecoming 2 will have Spider-Man teaming up with a different Avenger other than Iron Man. Could the film start with him grieving over the death of Tony Stark? That's certainly a possibility. Maybe another hero will pick up the Iron Man mantle and continue on as Spidey's mentor? There may be a few Avengers who bite it in the battle against Thanos, and Iron Man is at the top of the list.





Spider-Man: Homecoming opens July 7th.