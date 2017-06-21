6/21/2017
Sony's Animated Spider-Man Movie Adds Mahershala Ali & Brian Tyree Henry To Voice Cast
Sony's big screen plans for Spider-Man go well beyond their deal with Marvel or the cinematic universe they're building around Spidey villain, Venom. They also have an animated movie on the way, that will differentiate itself by centering on Miles Morales rather than Peter Parker, and with Shameik Moore (Dope, The Get Down) voicing him. Another feather in the film's cap? The presence ex-Han Solo directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller, who will exec-produce while Lord wrote the script solo.
And now you can add two more voice talents to the cast, including one Oscar winner. Moonlight's Mahershala Ali and Atlanta star Brian Tyree Henry have boarded the film, which also has Liev Schreiber as the mysterious villain. Ali will voice Miles' uncle, Aaron Davis, who loves his nephew but operates as a criminal, putting him at odds with Spider-Man. Henry is Jefferson Davis, Miles' father and a detective on the police force. Seems like those roles should be reversed, but whatever.
Bob Persichetti and Peter Ramsey (Rise of the Guardians) will co-direct with the film opening on December 21st 2018. [TheTrackingBoard]