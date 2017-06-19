6/19/2017
Sony's Amy Pascal Claims Venom Tied To MCU, Kevin Feige's Face Is Priceless
The deal struck between Marvel and Sony to share Spider-Man is already complicated, but it's only become more convoluted over the last couple of years. We've always been told that the Marvel Cinematic Universe and this new Spidey universe Sony is building, without Spidey mind you, are completely separate. In fact, Kevin Feige reiterated it just days ago when asked about Sony's Venom movie with Tom Hardy. But now Sony's Amy Pascal has muddied the waters a little bit and with Feige sitting right there to watch her do it.
Speaking with FilmStarts, Pascal says Tom Holland's Spider-Man does exist in the same universe as Tom Hardy's Venom, and the upcoming Silver & Black teamup film. So how's that going to work?
“Well those movies will all take place in the world that we are now creating for Peter Parker. They’ll be adjuncts to it, it may be different locations but it will still all be in the same world, and they will be connected to each other as well.”
Er, what? She goes on to add that we could see Holland's version of Spider-Man in the Venom movie or in Silver & Black, another direct contradiction to everything we've been told...
“There’s a chance [that Peter Parker will appear]. There’s always a chance. I think one of the things that Kevin has done with Marvel that was so brilliant is by bringing the fans along and making each movie seem like a chapter in a book, that you have to read that chapter in order to go forward. And I think the investment that the fans get to feel in being a part of a larger story and understanding what’s happening, I think is something that I know Sony would want to emulate.”
In other words, "Yeah, we're stealing from the Marvel playbook and proud of it." I don't blame ya, sister, but the Marvel playbook wasn't loading up on movies before the foundation was built. That's the same mistake Sony made with The Amazing Spider-Man.
Back to the core issue here, and that's any connectivity between Sony and Marvel's franchises. If you look at Feige in the video he seems to have a look on his face that says, "She doesn't know what she's talking about." I could be wrong, but that's the way it scans to me. His face is downright hilarious, like, "This is the first I'm hearing of this Venom shit. We don't want that in the MCU."
But think about what Pascal is actually saying here. Her Spidey-verse will take place in totally different locations but the same world. Well, who cares if Spider-Man or any other characters from his MCU movies don't show up on screen? If they don't actually appear on screen you could say the Men in Black are part of that world, too. It simply doesn't matter. Honestly, since this is Sony I wouldn't be surprised if discussions were underway for a Men in Black/Venom crossover they're so desperate for a franchise right now. Shit, I probably just gave them an idea.
Think about it, though. If Pascal is saying Venom/Spidey exist in the same universe, then that means Venom exists in the MCU along with the Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, etc. That's not something Marvel is going to be okay with. He's not their character, and Feige was pretty clear about that.
What is most likely to happen is that when Holland finishes up his Spidey run with Marvel and the character returns to Sony, he would then move over there and become part of their universe officially. That would be a long wait but if Spider-Man: Homecoming and its sequels prove successful it will be well worth it.
So I said in the beginning that all of this is pretty complicated, especially for those trying to cover this stuff. Ignore the sites that are breathlessly headlining that Sony has confirmed ties between Venom and the MCU. There are a lot of them out there doing it right now, and they don't know what they're talking about, or they're being deliberately hyperbolic which is just as bad.