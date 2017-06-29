6/29/2017
Sony And Marvel Keep Trying To Clarify How Their Universes Connect, They Should Probably Stop
At this point, Sony and Marvel should stop trying to explain how their two comic book universes connect, or don't connect. Whatever. Amy Pascal got this whole thing started by saying Venom existed in the same universe as Tom Holland's Spider-Man, basically saying he was in the MCU. Kevin Feige swiftly corrected her, and Pascal backed off her comments. But of course that can't just be the end of it because both are doing press for Spider-Man: Homecoming, and they've just managed to make it more confusing.
Pascal told Fandom...
"First, there is Spider-Man happily in the place where he’s supposed to be which is in the Marvel Universe. I think everything comes from that. This is the signpost, the tentpole, the signature and… the other movies that Sony’s going to make, in their relationship to this [MCU] Spider-Man, take place in this [separate Sony] world. Although you’re not going to see them in the Marvel Universe, it’s in the same reality.”
Feige, who was there in the interview, called her answer "perfect". Maybe it was, but it's not going to stop people from asking or fans from wondering. Basically what she is saying is what I've been saying all along. If the Sony and Marvel characters never appear together on screen, who cares if the worlds are connected or not? It doesn't really matter until it matters, does it?