Six Mystery Marvel Films Set By 20th Century Fox

For a time it looked like 20th Century Fox was on the ropes with their superhero flicks. Fantastic Four was a disaster, along with the underwhelming X-Men: Apocalypse. But they've instead doubled down, lifted by the continuing love for Deadpool and this year's Logan. A number of new X-Men titles are in the works, such as New Mutants, X-Men: Dark Phoenix, and Deadpool 2, and now they're going to be joined by half a dozen more.
Fox has set dates for six untitled Marvel movies, stretching from 2019 to 2021. What are they? Well, we can make some guesses. There's an X-Force movie that has been talked about for a while, as well as a Gambit film that can't seem to hold on to a director. And we shouldn't just assume all of these will be X-Men related. We've heard rumors of a new kid-friendly Fantastic Four, and it could fill one of those spots. That makes seven total movies on Fox's schedule that we have no idea about. Hmmmm...so mysterious, just like Wolverine's past used to be.
Here's the rundown:
- New Mutants - April 13, 2018
- Deadpool 2 - June 1, 2018
- X-Men: Dark Phoenix - November 2, 2018
- Untitled Fox/Marvel Film - February 14, 2019
- Untitled Fox/Marvel Film - June 7, 2019 (new)
- Untitled Fox/Marvel Film - November 22, 2019 (new)
- Untitled Fox/Marvel Film - March 13, 2020 (new)
- Untitled Fox/Marvel Film - June 26, 2020 (new)
- Untitled Fox/Marvel Film - October 2, 2020 (new)
- Untitled Fox/Marvel Film - March 5, 2021 (new)