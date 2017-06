Six Mystery Marvel Films Set By 20th Century Fox

New Mutants - April 13, 2018 Deadpool 2 - June 1, 2018 X-Men: Dark Phoenix - November 2, 2018 Untitled Fox/Marvel Film - February 14, 2019 Untitled Fox/Marvel Film - June 7, 2019 (new) Untitled Fox/Marvel Film - November 22, 2019 (new) Untitled Fox/Marvel Film - March 13, 2020 (new) Untitled Fox/Marvel Film - June 26, 2020 (new) Untitled Fox/Marvel Film - October 2, 2020 (new) Untitled Fox/Marvel Film - March 5, 2021 (new)

For a time it looked like 20th Century Fox was on the ropes with their superhero flicks.was a disaster, along with the underwhelming. But they've instead doubled down, lifted by the continuing love forand this year's. A number of new X-Men titles are in the works, such as, and, and now they're going to be joined by half a dozen more.Fox has set dates for six untitled Marvel movies, stretching from 2019 to 2021. What are they? Well, we can make some guesses. There's an X-Force movie that has been talked about for a while, as well as a Gambit film that can't seem to hold on to a director. And we shouldn't just assume all of these will be X-Men related. We've heard rumors of a new kid-friendly Fantastic Four , and it could fill one of those spots. That makes seven total movies on Fox's schedule that we have no idea about. Hmmmm...so mysterious, just like Wolverine's past used to be.Here's the rundown:Is it possible one of these could be an X-23 film? What do you think? Which of Marvel's mutants do you want getting a movie? Or do you want a different take on the Fantastic Four? Let us know!