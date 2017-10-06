Rumor: 'X-Men: Dark Phoenix' Eyeing Angelina Jolie & Jessica Chastain For Same Role

It's razor thin but potentially exciting rumor time, which means Jeff Sneider is back on the Meet the Movie Press podcast to spill the stuff his employer considers too weak to actually post. This one has 20th Century Fox targeting two bonafide A-listers for the same role in X-Men: Dark Phoenix. The first name he throws out there is the biggest, Angelina Jolie, although he seems unconvinced she'd take it.
The reason given is that she has Universal's Bride of Frankenstein on the table, also, and she's been eyeing that one for much longer. It makes sense, that and Jolie doesn't seem like the type to enter into a franchise part-way just to be a supporting character. Oscar Isaac did that in X-Men: Apocalypse and it didn't work out so well. So it's doubtful we'll be getting that Wanted reunion between her and James McAvoy.
However, Sneider has another McAvoy reunion in mind with his second rumor...
Yep, Jessica Chastain, who starred in The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby alongside McAvoy. Now that one may be more likely, as she jumped right into the sequel The Huntsman Winters War and had no problem with it.I said on the podcast that I don't think she's going to do it. But... we may get a DISAPPEARANCE OF ELEANOR RIGBY reunion instead ;)— Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) June 9, 2017
We win whichever way it goes, don't we? I'm more intrigued by who this major female character might be, and the only one I can think of that makes sense given the Dark Phoenix storyline is Selene, the Black Queen of the Hellfire Club. Or maybe Lilandra of the Shiar Empire?
Thoughts? X-Men: Dark Phoenix opens November 2nd 2018, and may be directed by Simon Kinberg.