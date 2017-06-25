6/25/2017
Rumor: Warner Bros. Eyes 3 Or 4 Superhero Movies Per Year
The popular theory is that Warner Bros. and DC Films need to "catch up" to Marvel, rather than taking time to do their own thing. That said, things haven't exactly been going all that great lately. Sure, they have their first critical and box office hit with Wonder Woman, and have Justice League coming up this November, but there are big problems beyond that. The only film that is a lock is next year's Aquaman, while The Flash and The Batman have been on the sidelines with various issues. How can they hope to catch up to Marvel that way?
A new report from Heroic Hollywood's Umberto Gonzalez says Warner Bros. wants to seriously push production of their DC Comics movies, with as many as 3 or 4 a year. Here's how Gonzalez puts it...
“A lot of people been asking me what’s the next movie in 2018-2019. I know for a fact DC is trying to get 3 to 4 movies made a year moving forward.”
He also says "be inside Hall H this summer", meaning at Comic-Con where big announcements tend to get made.
I would caution reading too much into this, partly because it doesn't seem particularly well-sourced and because a jump to 3 or 4 movies seems too big for a studio that has only released one without any major difficulties. That said, this may be their ultimate goal after a few years, not right away. It's not like they don't have a ton of confirmed projects to choose from. Gotham City Sirens, Batgirl, Wonder Woman 2, Shazam, Suicide Squad 2, Man of Steel 2, Cyborg, The Flash, and Green Lantern Corps are all in the earliest stages of development. We could see any of them suddenly get pushed up in priority.
Until we see Warner Bros. putting this plan into action I would simply look at this as a rumor and nothing more.