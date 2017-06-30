6/30/2017
Rosario Dawson Out, Alice Braga In For 'New Mutants' Role
Look, Rosario Dawson can't heal all of Marvel's superheroes, okay? She already tends to the wounds of Daredevil, Luke Cage, and Iron Fist on Netflix's series of shows, and was set to join New Mutants as Dr. Cecilia Reyes. But now THR reports she is no longer taking that role, and instead Alice Braga is in talks to take her place.
The reasons for Dawson's departure were called "unclear", but it may be that she didn't want to get pigeonholed as the superhero nurse lady. Braga is a nice choice for the role, though. She currently stars on USA Networks' killer crime series Queen of the South (You should be watching that.), but her big breakthrough came in 2002's Brazilian classic, City of God. You DEFINITELY need to have seen that one. She takes on the role of Reyes, a doctor with the mutant ability to generate a protective forcefield. In the comics she is a very reluctant member of the X-Men, wanting to instead lead a normal life healing people. Who knows if that aspect of her character will be retained but I expect so.
Braga joins Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams, Blu Hunt, Charlie Heaton, and Henry Zaga in the Josh Boone-directed film, which opens April 13th 2018.