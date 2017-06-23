Ron Howard Talks Delivering "On The Promise Of A Han Solo Film"

And that's pretty much the sentiment echoed in Howard's comments today while attending the Cannes Lions...

“It’s a little opportunity that came my way. I’ve been a fan forever. It’s gratifying to be asked to lend my voice to the [Star Wars] universe. So many people involved in the ‘Star Wars’ franchise are friends. It’s already been in production, and there’s a lot of really great work there.”





What comes through from Howard is how much he loves this franchise, alluding to the fact that he was there as George Lucas began to form the idea for Star Wars as they worked together on American Graffiti...





"I've been around the Star Wars universe from the beginning...We left [Star Wars] almost speechless, and I said, 'Do you want to see it again?' And we got in line and waited another 90 minutes to see it twice the same day."





Howard has some work to do winning over those who are big fans of Lord and Miller, but he stresses again on Twitter that he actually likes much of what they did on the film. That's great, but clearly Lucasfilm didn't.

I'm beyond grateful to add my voice to the Star Wars Universe after being a fan since 5/25/77. — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) June 22, 2017

I hope to honor the great work already done & help deliver on the promise of a Han Solo film. — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) June 22, 2017

So what do you think? Can he do it? "Deliver on the promise of a Han Solo film"? Let us know your thoughts. Filming resumes next month and should hit the May 25th 2018 target release date, but not before Ron finds a role for his brother, Clint Howard.