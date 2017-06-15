6/15/2017
Reese Witherspoon's 'Home Again' Still Looks Awful In Its Latest Trailer
Honestly, I'm rooting for Nancy Meyers's daughter, Hallie Meyers-Shyer, but the first trailer for her directorial debut, the rom-com Home Again, looked like nonsensical gibberish beneath Reese Witherspoon's talents. I was hoping maybe somebody took a look at it and decided a retooling was desperately needed, but alas that was not to be because this trailer is just as ludicrous.
Witherspoon plays a 40-year-old mother of two who returns home to Los Angeles, goes out one night, and somehow brings home three young, hunky, aspiring Hollywood filmmakers to be her new roommates? Why? Pfft! You got me, and no answer would suffice, anyway. Expect plenty of awkward encounters.
Here's the synopsis, which doesn't help:
HOME AGAIN stars Reese Witherspoon (“Big Little Lies,” “Wild,” “Walk The Line,” “Sweet Home Alabama”) as Alice Kinney in a modern romantic comedy. Recently separated from her husband, (Michael Sheen), Alice decides to start over by moving back to her hometown of Los Angeles with her two young daughters. During a night out on her 40th birthday, Alice meets three aspiring filmmakers who happen to be in need of a place to live. Alice agrees to let the guys stay in her guest house temporarily, but the arrangement ends up unfolding in unexpected ways. Alice’s unlikely new family and new romance comes to a crashing halt when her ex-husband shows up, suitcase in hand. HOME AGAIN is a story of love, friendship, and the families we create. And one very big life lesson: Starting over is not for beginners.
This makes Sweet Home Alabama looks like a friggin' masterpiece. Home Again opens September 8th.