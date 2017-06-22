6/22/2017
Randy Orton Joins Seth Green's Directorial Debut, Will Hopefully RKO Him Outta Nowhere
It's been a rough few weeks for WWE superstar Randy Orton. He lost his WWE Championship to former jobber, Jinder Mahal, in the year's most shocking match. Then last week, in his hometown no less, he lost the rematch in embarrassing fashion. But there's some good news for Mr. RKO, because he's just landed a role in Seth Green's directorial debut.
Green, who has appeared in multiple episodes of WWE Monday Night Raw, almost always against Orton, will write and direct Changeland, which he'll star in alongside his Can't Hardly Wait co-star, Breckin Meyer. The story follows a hesitant man going through a personal crisis as he flies to Thailand to meet his self-assured best friend. Macaulay Culkin, Brenda Song, Clare Grant, Rose Williams, and Kedar Williams-Stirling are also in the cast.
Orton's role is unclear but if it involves an "RKO Outta Nowhere" then it will be the best thing he's ever done. He's actually been keeping quite busy on the big and small screen lately, appearing in multiple episodes of USA Network's Shooter. He also starred in WWE movies The Condemned 2 and 12 Rounds 2: Reloaded. Filming begins this week, meaning Orton won't have time to RKO his own kids like he does in the below video. [Deadline]