Punch Drunk DVDs: 'Power Rangers', 'T2: Trainspotting', 'The Belko Experiment', 'CHiPs', And More!

NEW THIS WEEK









In this blockbuster reboot of the classic 90’s action franchise, five ordinary teens are chosen by an ancient alien force to become the Power Rangers, a team of super powered defenders, in order to save their small town from an evil threat from outer space (Elizabeth Banks).





We Said: “While definitely imperfect, Power Rangers has assembled the first piece in what could be a successful franchise. If producers want it to last six movies as they hope, they'll need to figure out which audience they want to target for the long haul. If it's nostalgia, they should have the courage to "go go" with that and not morph into something so serious.” Rating: 3 out of 5













The long awaited Trainspotting sequel sees Mark Renton (Ewan McGregor) return home after twenty years to face the friends he abandoned and betrayed all those years ago. Falling back into old habits, tensions rise as the self-destructive crew from the original film scheme and stumble their way through their small Scottish hometown once again.





We Said: “For obvious reasons it was never going to be as fresh as what came before, and honestly I think it's unfair to hope for another generation-defining smash. The point of T2 Trainspotting isn't to be superior, but to enhance the original. And with style and a little bit of wisdom, it does exactly that.”

Rating: 3.5 out of 5









From the mind of James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy) comes The Belko Experiment , a new quirky horror/thriller set in the Colombian office building of the Belko company. What starts as an typical day on the job quickly turns into a survivalist nightmare for the company’s 80-plus employees, all trapped inside and instructed to kill a specific number of their co-workers before time runs out.





We Said: “The Belko Experiment doesn't appear to be about anything when all is said and done, and it's made clear when everything just ends without a clearer explanation, just more violence. You'd think after 90 minutes of pointless murder they'd get that this 'Experiment' was a failure.” Rating: 2 out of 5





















This action packed send-up of the 70’s cop show of the same name follows the unlikely pair of Jon Baker (Dax Shepard) and Frank "Ponch" Poncherello (Michael Peña), two new members of the California Highway Patrol, as they attempt to infiltrate a violent crime syndicate on the rise in Los Angeles.





We Said: “Ultimately, CHiPs is just an incredibly underwhelming movie. It did not have to be made, and there is next to nothing in it that stands out or is at all memorable. It’s not bad. Really, it isn’t. I watched the whole thing and had no problem doing so. The issue is that it also isn’t very good. CHiPs is a movie that was made and is fine. That’s really all there is to say about it.” Rating: 2.5 out of 5



