Punch Drunk DVDs: 'The LEGO Batman Movie', 'John Wick Chapter 2', '3 Generations', And More!

NEW THIS WEEK









In this hilarious follow-up to The LEGO Movie, the self-centered LEGO Batman (Will Arnett) returns, vowing to rid his hometown of Gotham City from the Joker (Zach Galifianakis) at any cost. Of course, this is more difficult than he imagines, and in order to properly stop the villain, he must finally open himself up to the help of his friends; sidekick Robin (Michael Cera), loyal butler Alfred (Ralph Fiennes), and new police commissioner Barbra Gordon (Rosario Dawson).





We Said: “At its best, The LEGO Batman Movie uses humor to get down at what makes Batman tick, and it can be argued that they have a better handle on the character than some who have written him for years. However, once the plot kicks into gear too much of that gets lost in what is a basic, familiar superhero movie that doesn't offer much in the way of surprises.” Rating: 3 out of 5













The sequel to the acclaimed action-thriller, John Wick Chapter 2 sees Keanu Reeves’ titular super-assassin John Wick once again forced out of retirement, this time as part of an obligation to secretive mafia boss who will stop at nothing to see his debts repaid.





We Said: “Every scene builds upon the foundation that is the John Wick universe, and the payoff in the final act makes paying attention to every single moment well worth it. Without question there will be a 'Chapter 3', and John Wick: Chapter 2 will have you salivating to know what happens next to the world's most lethal killer.” Rating: 4 out of 5









Hoping to get support from his mother (Naomi Watts) and grandmother (Susan Sarandon), a New York teen (Elle Fanning) prepares to transition from female to male.





We Said: “And all of this misguided exploitation of trans experiences comes with one of the sloppiest executions I've seen outside of a student film. The acting is fine […] But the editing is a giant mess […] To some extent this is the result of a hasty re-cutting a year ago, but there's still no excuse for letting it get released in this form.” Rating: 2 out of 5