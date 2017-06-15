6/15/2017
Pop! Obsession: Pixar's 'Cars 3' Gets The Funko Treatment
Racing into theaters this weekend is Pixar's Cars 3, and of course you knew it had to get the Funko treatment, just as the original Cars did. Funny, I can't find any Pops for Cars 2, or am I missing something? Did people hate it that much? Sheesh. Buncha haters. I loved Cars 2.
Anyway, our friends at Entertainment Earth have Cars 3 Pop! Vinyls of Lightning McQueen, who is now older and wiser than he was in the first movie. If you compare this figure to the one made for Cars, you can actually see the difference. And they also have a Pop for Cruz Ramirez, who helps Lightning regain his edge. There are some site specific exclusives floating around out there, too, if you want to look for them.
If you're as Pop! Vinyl obsessed as me, the best places to go are our friends at Entertainment Earth. Our friends have the deepest inventory of Pops, including exclusives, at the best prices anywhere on the Internet. When you click on any of our below links and make a purchase we get a small commission that helps us keep the lights on, at no cost to you at all. Every little bit helps, and we thank all of you continue to support us and our sponsors.
Order Cars 3 Lightning McQueen Pop! Vinyl Figure from Entertainment Earth!
Order Cars 3 Cruz Ramirez Pop! Vinyl Figure from Entertainment Earth!