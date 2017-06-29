6/29/2017
Pop! Obsession: 'Despicable Me 3' Pops Feature Vacationing Minions, Villainous Gru, And Fluffy
I'm not sure what's going on with the Despicable Me 3 Pop! Vinyls. They seem to be all out of whack with the characters that are actually in the movie. They're still cool, and I MUST HAVE THEM, but I can't figure them out.
For instance, Gru gets a twin-pack featuring him in both versions of his new villain spy suit. However, in the movie the white one is actually worn by his brother, Dru. So why not make that the Gru/Dru pack? There's a new Pop! for the ferocious pet Kyle, who barely shows up in the movie. And then the three Minion figures are both tourist versions of Kyle and Dave, when it's Mel who gets the bulk of the screen time. What up with that? The only one that kinda makes sense is Fluffy, although to be honest Fluffy doesn't look so fluffy. Funko can't do fur?
The Mel figure is out there, including one in prison gear, but they're exclusive to Walmart, Target, and Hot Topic. Booooo. And where is the Lucy figure? There's a Kyle but no Lucy? Or the girls? Hmmm....
If you're as Pop! Vinyl obsessed as me, the best places to go are our friends at Entertainment Earth.
