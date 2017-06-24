Podcast: Why Front, We're Going To Trash 'Transformers: The Last Knight'



I think the title pretty much says it all, doesn't it? This episode of Cinema Royale will be dedicated to the crap show that was Transformers: The Last Knight. Julian Lytle will join me in tearing apart Michael Bay's latest, and thankfully, his final, movie in the increasingly awful franchise.

Plus, the latest on the Han Solo spinoff movie, and I'll give my honest thoughts on Ron Howard taking over as director! Join me for what should be a fun show!