Podcast: Cinema Royale Asks If 'The Mummy' Has Doomed The Dark Universe?





On this week's Cinema Royale, I'll be joined by Flixist.com 's Matthew Razak to review Tom Cruise's THE MUMMY. As the film tanks at the box office, we'll look at Universal's Dark Universe and other shared franchises to see why they keep failing before they even start.

Plus, I'll continue to hype up one of my favorite films from Sundance, BAND AID, starring Zoe Lister-Jones and Adam Pally. Feels like I've been talking about it for months (I have), but now that it's out I'm going to do it one more time. Plus brief reviews of IT COMES AT NIGHT and MEGAN LEAVEY, along with news, Blu-rays, and that killer BLACK PANTHER trailer!

Tune in for a jam-packed hour!