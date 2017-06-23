Peter Dinklage Is Tattoo In First Look At 'My Dinner With Hervé'

Hervé

Hard to believe it's been five years since Sacha Gervasi's, and during that time he's been trying to get his passion project,off the ground. And the work he put into that has paid off. While Peter Dinklage has long been attached to the film aboutstar Hervé Villechaize, it really took off once's Jamie Dornan joined the cast. And now we have the first look at the two of them in the film.So why is this such a personal project for Gervasi? It's based on his interview with Villechaize, who played the famous dwarf Tattoo on, not long before he committed suicide in 1983. Here's the official synopsis:HBO has this one but so far there's no word on an airdate. Hopefully we can see some footage soon because how Dinklage does Villehaize's voice should be interesting.